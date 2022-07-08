Journey Makes Triumphant Return With New Album 'Freedom'

Photo: Erik Kabik

Journey is back with an all-new album and an exciting new opportunity to see the legendary group live! On Friday, July 8th, the band dropped their 15-track album Freedom, making it the band's first album of new material in eleven years. The last was 2011's album Eclipse. The group's founder, guitarist, writer, and producer Neal Schon teamed up with keyboard player and primary vocalist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda for the epic new songs. In addition, they also worked with bassist Randy Jackson. This isn't the first time the group has collaborated with Jackson. He actually previously played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

The iconic rock group prepped fans for Freedom with singles "You Got The Best of Me," "Let It Rain," "Don't Give Up On Us," and "United We Stand." The album was greeted with rave reviews with Rolling Stone praising it for being "A mixture of classic Journey ballads, heavy rockers, and funky numbers." Vulture commended the new material for encapsulating "the scorching spirit that listeners have always loved about Journey, whose wheels keep churning out stadium-ready anthems and ballads after nearly five decades together."

In addition to new music, Journey and AEG have also announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates with a symphony orchestra at the new state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The special engagement will kick off on July 15th. For tickets and more info click here. To listen to Freedom, click here.