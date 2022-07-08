ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Journey Makes Triumphant Return With New Album 'Freedom'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGBLo_0gZMkXEN00
Photo: Erik Kabik

Journey is back with an all-new album and an exciting new opportunity to see the legendary group live! On Friday, July 8th, the band dropped their 15-track album Freedom, making it the band's first album of new material in eleven years. The last was 2011's album Eclipse. The group's founder, guitarist, writer, and producer Neal Schon teamed up with keyboard player and primary vocalist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda for the epic new songs. In addition, they also worked with bassist Randy Jackson. This isn't the first time the group has collaborated with Jackson. He actually previously played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

The iconic rock group prepped fans for Freedom with singles "You Got The Best of Me," "Let It Rain," "Don't Give Up On Us," and "United We Stand." The album was greeted with rave reviews with Rolling Stone praising it for being "A mixture of classic Journey ballads, heavy rockers, and funky numbers." Vulture commended the new material for encapsulating "the scorching spirit that listeners have always loved about Journey, whose wheels keep churning out stadium-ready anthems and ballads after nearly five decades together."

In addition to new music, Journey and AEG have also announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates with a symphony orchestra at the new state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The special engagement will kick off on July 15th. For tickets and more info click here. To listen to Freedom, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Josh Turner Covers The Hell Out Of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” Back In 2006

It’s no secret that Josh Turner has one of the best, and definitely the deepest, voices in all of modern day country music. We were all spinning his hits “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Long Black Train,” and more in the mid 2000s like there was no tomorrow, keeping that traditional old school country music feel in a time when pop was slowly beginning to integrate into the genre.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Jonathan Cain
Person
Arnel Pineda
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Las Vegas#Anthems#Raised On Radio#Journey#Rolling Stone#Spec
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy