After prolonged difficulties, dispatchers get upgraded radios

Two people were injured and transported to Evanston Regional Hospital Wednesday morning after an SUV drove off the right shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 and hit a large pole head-on near mile marker 7. Two ambulances were dispatched and Evanston Fire and EMS responded to the service road for best access and crews extricated the passenger, cutting the roof completely off the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a Facebook post by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance. “Seatbelts played a huge role in preventing more serious injuries. Please always buckle up,” it continued. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, but Lt. Matt Arnell said preliminary information indicates the driver had a medical emergency that led to the crash. He said the two people in the vehicle are mother and daughter, both from Rock Springs. The 18-year-old daughter saw the mom begin to go into diabetic shock, so she grabbed the wheel to steer the vehicle away from traffic. (COURTESY PHOTO/Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

UINTA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO