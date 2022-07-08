ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

After prolonged difficulties, dispatchers get upgraded radios

By Jul 8, 2022
Uinta County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON — Uinta County dispatch radios have been replaced after creating a prolonged period of difficulty for dispatchers and first responders in Evanston and Bridger Valley. Uinta County Sheriff Doug Matthews confirmed the new radios are in use and fully operational. The magnitude of the dispatchers’ struggle was made especially clear...

uintacountyherald.com

