‘Captain America 4': Marvel Studios Taps Julius Onah to Direct

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah (“Luce,” “The Cloverfield Paradox”) is set to direct “Captain America 4” for Marvel Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan...

