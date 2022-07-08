‘Captain America 4': Marvel Studios Taps Julius Onah to Direct

SPOILER WARNING: The following feature contains major spoilers for Thor: Love And Thunder. If you have not yet seen the film, continue at your own risk!. At this stage in the game, Marvel movies are running like clockwork, and as such there are expectations that have arisen. We expect them to arrive in theaters every few months; we expect them to feature blockbuster spectacle, comedy, and heart; and we expect at least two extra scenes to be included in the middle and after the end credits. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder is the latest film to deliver on these promises – and that includes featuring a pair of excellent “extra” sequences that will get any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan excited for what’s coming to the big screen in the years ahead.

