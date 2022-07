Click here to read the full article. Former trade editor and journalist Elspeth Tavares has passed away peacefully at her home in London following a short illness. Tavares was the founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Business of Film, an independent film industry trade publication founded in 1980. Educated in London, she began her career in publishing with London’s The Observer newspaper where she learned the printing and advertising sales business. Her success with the prestigious national newspaper led to an appointment with the UK’s film trade newspaper, Screen International, where she rose to the position of Managing Director, restructuring the company...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO