'CryptoQueen' Ruja Ignatova's international scheme landed her on FBI's Most Wanted

The WNBA All-Star Game gets underway tomorrow. But this year, one of the league's biggest superstars will not be there. For nearly six months, Brittney Griner, center for the Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been detained in Russia on drug charges. She plays for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA's offseason. She pled guilty this week, but said she did not intend to break the law, and she could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison. Griner's family members, supporters and fans have recently grown more frustrated, calling on the Biden administration to step up their efforts to get her back to the U.S. We called former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to help us understand some of the foreign policy and diplomatic factors at play here and what it might take to get Brittney Griner out of Russia. Ambassador McFaul, welcome to NPR.

