Watertown, NY

Lewis “Lew” Kibling, 87, of Watertown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis C. Kibling, Jr. passed away peacefully and quietly on July 5th at Community Hospital in Syracuse, where he had been a patient for several days. Lou was born on August 2nd, 1934 to Lewis (Luke) and Laura Kibling in Watertown, NY, the third...

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his...
Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.
Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Olmstead Road, Lowville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lowville United Methodist Church with Brenda Shelmidine...
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935. A full obituary will be published soon. Arrangements are...
Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week. The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course. You can buy $30...
Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend. It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park. The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the...
Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: John, wife Amy and son Nolan; and Crispin, wife Carmin Wingeier and children Audrey and Braden Hanson. Prior to moving to Charlotte in 1999, Mary Lou resided on Wellesley Island and in Watertown, New York.
What’s new, what’s back at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fried Oreos, carnival rides, and cattle shows are all back for the Jefferson County Fair, which officially kicks off Tuesday. Jefferson County Agriculture Society President Bob Simpson says food has always been one of the fair’s most popular attractions. “Once a year you can...
Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he...
Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later. Now the...
