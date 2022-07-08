‘Music Man’ comes to town at Theatre Denton

Buy Now Michael Cleveland stars in Theatre Denton’s production of The Music Man , which opens this weekend at the Campus Theatre. Jillian Nachtigal/For the DRC

Theatre Denton’s latest production, The Music Man, is opening this weekend, bringing to life a classic Broadway musical from 1957.

The show follows the story of Harold Hill, who comes to a town and starts selling instruments to make money. The town full of stubborn people learns to let loose and enjoy the magic of music.

“Life has been hard for a lot of people with COVID and all the other stuff going on,” director Kristen Ray said. “I think that the production board and the governing board wanted to choose a classic feel-good musical that would bring nostalgia to a large population of our audience.”

Michael Cleveland, the head theater director of Denton High School, is playing the lead. This is Cleveland’s first show with Theatre Denton, and he said the role checked a lot of his boxes.

“It ended up being a good opportunity for me to engage with the artistic community here, not just as a theater teacher in high school, but as an artist in the community as well,” he said.

Ray has been with Theatre Denton for about 10 years and said she looks forward to putting on the show for the Denton community.

“I think the arts in general are so important to the world,” Ray said. “There’s just something magical that you can’t get from a movie theater and that you can’t get from anything else besides live. I think the arts are a great way to bring everyone together, and I would encourage anyone of any age to come and see and enjoy this show.”

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Shows will continue every weekend through July 24. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and children — they can be purchased at theatredenton.com.