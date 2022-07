Franklin Michael “Frank” Stevens, 70, of High Ridge died June 24, 2022. Mr. Stevens was retired for Missouri Electrochem after more than 40 years. He was a member of the Meramec Heights Lions Club. He played drums for more than 35 years, performing with numerous groups. He loved to dance and enjoyed throwing darts, playing horseshoes, bowling and fishing. He was a loving man who believed that laughter is the best medicine and who lived life to the fullest. Born Nov. 8, 1951, in Eau Claire, Wis., he was the son of the late Franklin J. and Ida L. (Davis) Stevens.

HIGH RIDGE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO