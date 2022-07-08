ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/8/2022

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day.

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day.

A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.24 points, or 0.1%, to 3,899.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.40 points, or 0.1%, to 31,388.15.

The Nasdaq rose 13.96 points, or 0.1%, to 11,635.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.05 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 240.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 507.46 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.61 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.80 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 5,000.15 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,009.66 points, or 25.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 475.95 points, or 21.2%.

Comments / 0

AOL Corp

Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.
STOCKS
CNBC

Prepare for the U.S. dollar hit on S&P 500, big tech earnings

Early warnings from Nike and Microsoft showed that the dollar's gain this year will make second-quarter sales and profits look weaker than they are for many companies. Tech companies generate the biggest percentage of sales outside the U.S. and companies from Apple to Meta, Alphabet, Netflix and Tesla are worth watching for dollar impact.
STOCKS
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
CNN

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Most of your bosses are planning layoffs if a recession hits

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Recession storm clouds have been looming for quite some time. Turn left or right, and you’ll find economists and executives predicting and preparing for the worst, citing the invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and the current cost of living.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett is perhaps the most consistently successful investor of all time. Chevron is one of Buffett's favorite energy stocks right now, and at its current price, it offers a juicy 4% dividend yield. Because Amazon has multiple paths for growth, its recent share price declines are most likely to...
STOCKS
