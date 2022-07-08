2022 Genesis Scottish Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is complete, and the course fought back Friday, especially in the afternoon.

Cameron Tringale, who tied a course record Thursday, remains in the lead searching for his first PGA Tour win. At 7-under 133, Tringale has a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim.

Those who played in the morning wave navigated the par 70, 7,237-yard Renaissance Club much easier than the afternoon groups. Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who shot 5-under and 4-under respectively on Friday morning, sit four shots back.

However, numerous big names missed the cut, like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. All times listed are ET.

Third round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

4:15 a.m.

Marc Warren, Guido Migliozzi

4:26 a.m.

Sami Välamäki, Dylan Frittelli

4:37 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners

4:48 a.m.

Sam Burns, Mikko Korhonen

4:59 a.m.

Cameron Smith, Ewen Ferguson

5:10 a.m.

Haotong Li, Russell Knox

5:21 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rikard Karlberg

5:32 a.m.

Sean Crocker, Adrian Otaegui

5:43 a.m.

Troy Merritt, David Law

5:54 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Nick A Taylor

6:05 a.m.

Nacho Elvira, Marcus Armitage

6:16 a.m.

James Morrison, Maverick McNealy

6:27 a.m.

Matthew Jordan, Matthieu Pavon

6:38 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Harris English

6:49 a.m.

Jason Scrivener, Chris Kirk

7:00 a.m.

Fabrizio Zanotti, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:11 a.m.

Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

7:22 a.m.

Ryan Fox, Alexander Björk

7:33 a.m.

J.J. Spaun, Sebastian Soderberg

7:44 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Jamie Donaldson

7:55 a.m.

Adri Arnaus, Alex Noren

8:06 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Branden Grace

8:17 a.m.

Dean Burmester, Justin Rose

8:28 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

8:39 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Smalley

8:50 a.m.

Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Cantlay

9:01 a.m.

Thomas Detry, Ashun Wu

9:12 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Brandon Wu

9:23 a.m.

Joohyung Kim, Hustin Harding

9:34 a.m.

Connor Syme, Maximilian Kieffer

9:45 a.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

9:56 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Rasmus Jøjgaard

10:07 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:18 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Smith

10:29 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Doug Ghim

10:40 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, July 9th

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS:

12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, July 10th

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS:

12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

