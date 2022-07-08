Flags Lowered in Honor of Natick Soldier

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO