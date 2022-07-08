Flags Lowered in Honor of Natick Soldier

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Monday, July 11, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts Army National Guard Colonel Brett Patrick Conaway, of Natick, who passed away on June 29.
Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There is a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, as three-quarters of Americans are now living in counties that are at medium or high risk. Some cities are recommending that people wear face masks indoors again, including New York — where cases are up more than 25% in the last two weeks.
Most of the time, people who visit the rugged coast of Maine know what to expect: fresh air, local characters, quaint shops, great seafood, and amazing photo opportunities!. But, some people want more to do! When those people ask the residents of Machiasport, and surrounding communities, what there is to do on the Maine coast they're often sent to the Bucks Harbor Shopping Mall.
Millions of Massachusetts residents may see additional financial relief through the latest tax reform package unveiled by top Beacon Hill Democrats Monday as they race against the legislative clock to deliver aid before the end of the month. Tax code changes — most of which echo what Gov. Charlie Baker...
NEWTON, Mass. — Massive flames and smoke filled the night sky near Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend. State and local officials are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire at a residence in Newton Friday night. Firefighters found the 5,000-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on...
Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
Four $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend, including one in Worcester. Two of the tickets were sold on Friday for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” One of the tickets was purchased at Cumberland Farms in Fairhaven. The other was purchased at Jay’s Mart in Dracut.
Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
A planned senior housing development with at least 168 units and 153 parking spaces will go to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday for approval. The project, which is being proposed by Goddard/Homestead, Inc., a nonprofit which currently operates two other senior living campuses in Worcester, is located at the site of the former Saint Peter-Marian Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 781-783 Grove St., which closed in 2020. The property, which includes 23.7 acres, is currently occupied by a three-story building, a two-story and a one-story residential building, 254 parking spaces and athletic fields.
Massachusetts lawmakers rolled out a plan to provide direct payments to residents costing about $510 million to the state. The bill must pass both the State House and the Senate by July 31, before the legislative session ends.
A Massachusetts mansion that was recently sold for $3.2 million in June, was engulfed in flames during a Monday afternoon four-alarm fire. Plymouth county officials said firefighters responded to a Hingham fire at 4 Mann St. just after 1 p.m. Scituate, Rockland, Braintree and Hanover fire departments were later called to douse the flames at the million-dollar mansion after the situation was upgraded to a four-alarm fire.
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
Another Massachusetts Police Department has announced the death of an active-duty officer. The Malden Police Department has announced the unexpected death of 33-year-old Malden Police Officer Shawn J. Dillon. Dillion reportedly died on Friday July 8th at his home. A cause of death was not released. Officer Dillon became a...
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts staple is expanding north of the border to New Hampshire. Kelly's Roast Beef told News 9 it is opening a new location in Salem. It will be the restaurant's first Granite State store. The Revere Beach landmark is known for its roast beef sandwiches...
Primary season has been in full swing nationwide, but Massachusetts residents still have two months to go before heading to the polls. The governor's race has been one of the most interesting in the Bay State this far. Republican Charlie Baker isn't in it -- he's serving out the remainder of his second term before leaving office without running for reelection.
The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
Reason number seven billion why I love New Hampshire: no stress. Half kidding (I cannot name seven billion reasons). But I absolutely can think of many reasons why I love the granite state. One reason certainly relates to stress. For starters, with the motto "live free or die" it is...
Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
(WJAR — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Friday the state will begin reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily, beginning Monday. The data will be collected daily, but the Department will only post on Thursdays in accordance with the state's COVID-19 response. “As the pandemic has...
