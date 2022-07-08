ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

ESSENCE Beauty Carnival™ : My Black is Beautiful | Black Beautiful Period

Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, MBIB continues to hero Black women creatives...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

'Married To Medicine' Stars Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Husband Scott Say Their Marriage Is Back On Track: 'We've Made Some Big Strides'

After the divorce scare during Season 8, the reality star and doctor shares that her marriage is in a better place. Married To Medicine’s Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has had a bumpy ride on her marriage journey, and publicly so. Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, which airs July 11 on Bravo, Metcalfe shared that her marriage is now in a better place after the couple put in some major work.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Essence

‘I’ve Always Valued Hard Work': Nene Leakes Explains Her Entrepreneurial Spirit And Why She's ‘Going Back To School’

The television star and businesswoman discussed her business mindset and her experience being a part of 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition.'. The iconic phrase was among many of the quips that made the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes a pop culture titan. Over the years, we’ve grown to love her hilariously authentic personality. But what she also wants to make clear is that her life wasn’t an accident—she worked hard for all of the success she’s achieved. According to Leakes, her work ethic burgeoned at an early age.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Black Women#Racism#Mbib
Essence

Dolen Perkins-Valdez, Author Of 'Take My Hand,' Talks The Black Female Body And America's History Of Involuntary Sterilization

"Civil rights struggles in this country have always incorporated both violence and diplomacy, and everything in between," says the novelist. In the New York Times bestselling historical fiction novel Take My Hand, professor Dolen Perkins-Valdez, author of the acclaimed books Wench and Balm, offers a warm, yet honest welcome to revisit an achingly familiar moment in America’s past when Black female bodies weren’t protected.
SOCIETY
Essence

Daniel Kaluuya On Almost Quitting Acting And Not Being Guarded

"I've never told you this, but when you reached out to me, I was really disillusioned with acting. I had stopped for like a year and a half," our July digital cover star tells Jordan Peele. Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele have once again reunited — not just for the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Essence

Celebrate Your Curls & Coils

Get ready to let your texture inspire you! You already know that Aveda can help define your waves, curls, coils, and natural texture with powerful products made just for you—but they are taking it up a level with an event you don’t want to miss!. Aveda invites you...
HAIR CARE
Essence

Anderson .Paak Stars In Vans’ ‘Classic Since Forever’ Campaign And Lookbook

The Silk Sonic member is celebrating the brand’s most iconic styles. If you pay attention to the “Leave The Door Open” singer’s personal style, it comes as no surprise that he’s part of the Vans family. Nearly 15 years ago, a then 21-year-old .Paak left his hometown of Oxnard, California to pursue a music career starting with enrollment at a Hollywood drumming school. As a means to an end, he applied for and became a retail sales associate at a Vans store in Los Angeles’ Canoga Park neighborhood to earn tuition money. Fast forward to 2022, .Paak has fully committed to not only becoming an award-winning musician but a fully-invested Vans ambassador.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy