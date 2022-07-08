ESSENCE Beauty Carnival™ : Silver Fox Showdown

The Silk Sonic member is celebrating the brand’s most iconic styles. If you pay attention to the “Leave The Door Open” singer’s personal style, it comes as no surprise that he’s part of the Vans family. Nearly 15 years ago, a then 21-year-old .Paak left his hometown of Oxnard, California to pursue a music career starting with enrollment at a Hollywood drumming school. As a means to an end, he applied for and became a retail sales associate at a Vans store in Los Angeles’ Canoga Park neighborhood to earn tuition money. Fast forward to 2022, .Paak has fully committed to not only becoming an award-winning musician but a fully-invested Vans ambassador.

RETAIL ・ 13 HOURS AGO