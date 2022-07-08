Meet the New York Islanders' 2022 NHL Draft class

The Islanders ended up making five selections in the NHL Draft, and dealt their first-round pick to Montreal for defenseman Alexander Romanov. Here’s a look at the Isles’ draft class:

Round 2 (No. 65 overall): D Calle Odelius, Djurgårdens IF (Sweden)

The 6-foot-tall, 185-pound 18-year-old defenseman played the last two years in Sweden in Hockey Allsvenskan, the second-highest level of play in the nation. Last year, he had seven goals, 23 assists, 24 PIM, and a plus-3 rating in 43 games.

Round 3 (No. 78 overall): LW Quinn Finley, Madison Capitols (USHL)

A Wisconsin commit, Finlay played two seasons in the USHL. Last year, the 17-year-old had 12 goals and 17 asssits in 39 games for Madison.

Round 4 (No. 98 overall): D Isaiah George, London Knights (OHL)

George, a 6-foot-1, 196-pound 17-year-old, was pegged as a Top 80 prospect after registering six goals and 17 assists in 63 games and racking up a plus-23 rating for London last season.

Round 5 (No. 142 overall): RW Matthew Maggio, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Maggio, 19, has spent the last three years in the OHL, including two with the Spitfires. He put up monster numbers in 66 games last season, scoring 38 goals and dishing 47 assists with a plus-28 rating. He also played 25 playoff games, notching seven goals and 10 assists.

Round 6 (No. 174 overall): LW Daylan Keufler, Kamloops (WHL)

Keuffler, 20, has spent the last three seasons in the WHL, all with Kamloops. He had 38 goals, 21 assists, 97 penalty minutes, and a plus-26 rating in 65 games last season, and in three years overall, he has 46 goals, 37 assists, and 149 PIM in 130 games. He also added 10 goals, seven assists, and 16 PIM in 17 playoff games last season.

