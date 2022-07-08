ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Summer Fun Guide For Kids in Lake County 2022

By Nick Borowitz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is a time when the kids are out of school and looking for something to do with seemingly endless energy. With Lake County facilities opened and operating at normal capacity, there is no better time to get the kids out of the house and put that hyperactivity towards something...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Pride Festival celebrates 10-year anniversary

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
Chicago Defender

James Cole, The Owner of Chicago’s Shoe Shine King Dead at 78

James W. Cole, owner of the Shine King passed away today. For over 50 years, the Shine King was known in the community for providing jobs to at-risk individuals in the Austin and Garfield Park communities. In a statement from his son, Vernon Cole, he said, “We regretfully announce the...
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 8-10, 2022

Some Lake County classics are making their return this weekend, on top of a popular experience just north of the border!. Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are both open for the season. Click here to get everything you need to have a blast of a day. Volo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Chicago, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

