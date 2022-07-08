ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Police Searching for Wanted Fugitive

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

San Angelo Police are looking for 40-year-old Humberto Morales Jr. He currently holds a Felony...

www.kksa-am.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Family Violence Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local law enforcement had a busy weekend as over 30 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 11, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD highlights Humberto Morales Jr. as a wanted person

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th. Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Details Emerge As Suspect Involved in High Speed Chase Identified

SAN ANGELO – The suspect that led police on a high-speed chase through northern Tom Green County and north San Angelo has been identified by Police Wednesday afternoon. San Angelo Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa said in information released that on July 6, 2022 around 12:13pm, San Angelo Police Department’s patrol division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a White in color Dodge Dually pickup near the intersection of W. 9th and N. Irving Street.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Sent to Prison for Murder Over a Cell Phone

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for murder after taking a plea deal. According to court documents, Sydney Kennon, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for shooting Roy Perez with a firearm. According to court documents,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Black Hair#Crime Stoppers#San Angelo Police
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News | Local Nursing Home Director Arrested

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! two members of the San Angelo Republic Women, Kellye Duncan and Lori Wilson, join the show. Also we break the news regarding a nursing home director that has been booking into the Tom Green County jail. Plus we catch up...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sheriff Needs $1.3 Million More Next Year to Fend Off Public Safety Crisis

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Detention Center currently employs 109 jail staff for 150 total positions. In other words, it is 27.3% undermanned. Sheriff Nick Hanna warned that the jail staffing situation is approaching a crisis situation. In the current fiscal year, the detention center lost 81 employees and replaced less of them with new hires. Hanna said he currently has a 28% turnover rate at the jail. The principle issue is this county’s low pay for jailers — that equals about $35,819 annually — when compared to other similar-sized jail facilities in the state. Just about every…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105-109 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Ice cream social at the Firehouse

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s no better way to beat the heat than digging into a frozen treat! Join the Old Central Firehouse for some family fun and a free cup of ice cream with the purchase of pizza. The event will be on July 14, 2022, from...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy