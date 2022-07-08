ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kronenwetter, WI

Kleefisch Not Letting Endorsements for Michels Bother Her

By Mike Leischner
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch has a simple message for those considering a vote between her and her top rival in the GOP Primary Tim Michels. Check me out. “They [state Republicans] wanted a primary and they wanted everyone vetted. Obviously I have served...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

 

wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

The Badger Project: DNR board member refuses to step down after term; others may follow

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican-appointed member of the state’s Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Study Shows Drop In Wisconsin School Funding

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

2022 Wisconsin State Fair

August 4 – 14, 2022. Join WTMJ had they head down to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate 171 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture and more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcasting live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park each day alongside the WTMJ Street Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim to step down in August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
antigotimes.com

Wisconsin SeniorCare Program to Cover Vaccines Provided at Pharmacies

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announce Wisconsin’s SeniorCare Program has received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cover certain vaccines that members receive in pharmacies. Vaccines covered include those that protect against shingles, tetanus, meningitis, and Hepatitis A and B. These vaccines are recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices(link is external) (ACIP) for adults aged 65 and older.
WISCONSIN STATE
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI

