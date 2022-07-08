ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Six Pack- Six Best Times to Have a Beer

105.7 The Fan
105.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhjxZ_0gZMSRMP00

There is never a bad time to have a beer, but what is the best time. Are you into shower beers, tailgate beers or something else. Ken and Tim give you there favorite times to have a beer.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

'Y'all Going to Jail': Customers Received Free Food and Alcohol Due to DoorDash Glitch

There's nothing quite like free food, and a spate of DoorDash customers received free grub on Thursday thanks to a technological glitch. "On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time," a DoorDash spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We're actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake

McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Six Pack#Tailgate#Bad Time#Food Drink
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

The Best Time Of Day To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar

Whether you're drinking apple cider vinegar or taking a gummy, research suggests this well-known natural remedy has the power to improve overall health. These benefits range from helping with weight loss, killing unwanted bacteria, reducing blood sugar levels, and leveling up skin health (per Healthline). While this fermented item can be a great addition to most diets, to get the most out of it, you'll want to consume it during certain times of the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
RECIPES
USA TODAY

Watermelon rum lemonade slushies are the perfect summer drink

Slushies are the ultimate beat-the-heat summer refreshment, and all you need to make them is a few good ingredients and your blender. Though our watermelon rum lemonade slushy recipe takes little time to prepare, you do need to plan ahead. Frozen chunks of watermelon are the primary ingredient for this drink, which means you’ll have to get your melon in the freezer in advance (instructions below).
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Test Kitchen Tips to Determine If Your Eggs Are Bad

Whether you're eating them sunny-side-up, hard-boiled, or in a quiche, eggs are the ultimate breakfast menu item. Of course, eggs are also an essential ingredient for baking sweet and savory recipes including bread, cookies, cakes, noodles, and more. But when you don't go through a dozen before the expiration date is up, how do you tell if the eggs are bad? While the two dates on the carton can be confusing, you might be able to prevent food waste and use those eggs after all. Before you toss them in the trash, find out how long eggs actually last and use our Test Kitchen's go-to method for checking the freshness of eggs.
RECIPES
Salon

How to grill the juiciest-ever chicken

We've reached the time of year when we're making every excuse to spend time outside and away from hot kitchens. In my family, summer dinners often revolve around grilled chicken thighs marinated in a combination of herbs, lemon juice, and olive oil. Grilled chicken is a great way to feed family and friends something nourishing (and delicious!) without spending too much time hovering over a hot stove, which we're all about.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Might Be The Exact Date Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts Return In 2022

It feels like the gap between the start of summer and the beginning of pumpkin spice season shrinks just a little bit more with each passing year. And for the most part, people aren't upset about it. Per a 2021 poll conducted by Morning Consult, a quarter of Americans say they're ready for all-things pumpkin spice around the end of August. While many people associate the fan-favorite flavor combination with the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, the coffee chain is far from the only business keeping customers anticipating the seasonal food tradition.
FOOD & DRINKS
seniorsmatter.com

What are the best foods for vitamin D for seniors?

Known as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is essential for building (and keeping) strong bones, and even plays a role in calcium absorption. But a deficiency can cause many issues in older adults, including a greater risk for cognitive impairment, stroke, osteoporosis, mood changes and more. While the...
NUTRITION
105.7 The Fan

105.7 The Fan

Baltimore, MD
306
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Baltimore, including the Orioles, Ravens and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/1057thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy