LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A father and son were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Las Cruces on Saturday, according to court documents. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dona Ana County Court, Carlos Picharo died at Mountain View Hospital after he was shot in the abdomen outside of his home on 900 block of South San Pedro Street.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO