More Fireworks: Here is where you can watch

(WJW) – If you missed seeing a fireworks display last weekend, or you just can’t get enough of the big booms, there are more opportunities.

Here is where you can find public firework displays this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Boardman: On Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m., the Boardman Township community will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration. Fireworks take place at Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Cleveland: On Saturday, July 9, fireworks can be seen at the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival along Lake Erie. Find out more about the event, here.