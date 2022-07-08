ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

More Fireworks: Here is where you can watch

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9G4J_0gZMR3Xf00
WJW photo

(WJW) – If you missed seeing a fireworks display last weekend, or you just can’t get enough of the big booms, there are more opportunities.

Here is where you can find public firework displays this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

  • Boardman: On Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m., the Boardman Township community will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration. Fireworks take place at Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.
  • Cleveland: On Saturday, July 9, fireworks can be seen at the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival along Lake Erie. Find out more about the event, here.
  • Portage Lakes: On Saturday, July 9, fireworks can be seen over the Portage Lakes. The display will be shot off from Portage Lakes State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio. More information on the day of events can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Air quality alert in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday in Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people with breathing difficulties. The...
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
City
Boardman, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Independence, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
Independence, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Northeast Ohio#Firework#Boardman Poland Road
Cleveland Scene

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

Real ones know the restaurant scene in Cleveland for its multitude of diverse culinary options. You can get great Ethiopian and Guatemalan, Vietnamese and Jamaican. So it's no surprise that our specialty food market scene is just as diverse. From pierogi markets and ethnic grocers and local butchers to healthy, organic food shops, home brewery shops and Italian grocery stores, Cleveland has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.
AKRON, OH
point2homes.com

1540 Tuxedo Ave, Parma, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44134

Don’t miss this 3 bedroom, brick ranch home. This well maintained home is ready for its new owner! The front door opens to the large living and dining rooms. The hardwood floors welcome you through most of the main floor. The large rec room in the lower level offers loads more living space.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
AKRON, OH
point2homes.com

5891 Stumph Rd, Parma Heights, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44130

Welcome to this beautiful New Development of eleven homes. Ranch style and first floor living without HOA! New Construction ready to transfer, in supplements you can find the list of those that are ready to move in to, ask for a copy of the Home Warranty Brochure offered by the Seller at closing. All houses have 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 car garage, 7 are on a slab with main floor laundry room, and 5 of them have full unfinished basement with the laundry room located there. The layout was carefully designed so rooms are all spacious, with ample storage. Bright color palette and tasteful fixtures throughout. The kitchen has a massive peninsula to hold gatherings, open layout to enjoy with family and guests. A show stopper for sure! Built by Cleveland Custom Homes with great attention to details. Schedule a showing or call for a private tour!
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Remembering the "137 shots" Cleveland police killing of two unarmed Blacks as Akron deals with the Jayland Parker "60 shots" Akron police killing.....By Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, a key organizer of nearly all of the "137 shots" anniversaries

Pictured are "137 shots" unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- The "137 shots"...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy