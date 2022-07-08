Bay Ridge Bungalow With Garage and Three Other Open Houses to See, Starting at $1.1 Million
By Cate Corcoran
brownstoner.com
4 days ago
Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Clinton Hill, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Bay Ridge and Midwood. They range in price from $1.1 million to $1.885 million. In Clinton Hill, a pre-Civil War Greek Revival-Italianate-Gothic hybrid has seen hard use but may hide some...
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Bay Ridge, Boerum Hill and Brooklyn Heights. How did they fare?. With classic early 20th century details, this Bay Ridge single-family has potential with three bedrooms and the bonus of a garage. At 365 81st Street, the two-story house is on block filled with similarly scaled early 20th century residences. The front door opens into a foyer with wood floors and an inlaid border that extends into the living room and dining room beyond. A passthrough has been cut into the wall between the foyer and the living room, presumably to bring in more light. There’s another passthrough, this one in the dining room, to provide a view into the kitchen. This former House of the Day sold in April for $999,999, which was $50,001 under the asking price.
Only two floors of this Carroll Gardens brownstone are depicted in the listing, but there are enough details to entice, including plasterwork, moldings and a marble mantel. On top of that, the house is 25 feet wide and on a corner, with four exposures on some floors. At 393 Clinton...
As homeowners struggle to recover from a loss of work or income brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, mortgage default rates could be nearing, or even overtaking, those seen after the 2008 financial crisis, a supervising attorney at The Legal Aid Society told Brownstoner. More than 1,000 pre-foreclosure notices, also...
For several years, Erica Samuels has shared her Brownsville basement apartment with her college-age daughter Janeé, her 11-year-old pit bull Dominic and a guinea pig named Angelica. But recently, the roach and rodent problem has become so severe that she has taken in a cat off the street, whom she has nicknamed Lucky.
