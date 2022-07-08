Bay Ridge Bungalow With Garage and Three Other Open Houses to See, Starting at $1.1 Million

This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Bay Ridge, Boerum Hill and Brooklyn Heights. How did they fare?. With classic early 20th century details, this Bay Ridge single-family has potential with three bedrooms and the bonus of a garage. At 365 81st Street, the two-story house is on block filled with similarly scaled early 20th century residences. The front door opens into a foyer with wood floors and an inlaid border that extends into the living room and dining room beyond. A passthrough has been cut into the wall between the foyer and the living room, presumably to bring in more light. There’s another passthrough, this one in the dining room, to provide a view into the kitchen. This former House of the Day sold in April for $999,999, which was $50,001 under the asking price.

