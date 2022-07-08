Giles Hyundai expanding into Central Louisiana

Abortion-rights advocates have cautioned their anti-abortion counterparts that the bottom line financially for fewer abortions in Louisiana will be a steep rise in costs for raising additional babies. But anti-abortion advocates in Acadiana this week said the six Acadiana pregnancy counseling centers here will find ample resources to help mothers...
Jerry Major's Curious Louisiana question is more than an inquiry about a pronunciation. "Why is the town of Lecompte pronounced Lecount?" he asks. Major, of Baton Rouge, worked several months at LSU at Alexandria immediately after graduating from LSU in Baton Rouge. Lecompte, which is near LSUA, and its pronunciation has always vexed him.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. James Lee Collins Jr. has been charged with six counts of felony swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes he is now...
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
Every two years, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosts a Change of Command Ceremony to welcome in the new Commanding General. Brigadier General David S. Doyle relinquished command to Brigadier General David W. Gardner. Relinquishing his command is a bittersweet moment for General David Doyle. A change...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead. Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Just before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his two passengers it was determined that drugs were in the vehicle. Police recovered 6-pounds of marijuana, a gun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and THC edibles. The driver was returning to his home in Natchitoches, Louisiana was arrested.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
A resident in the 600 block of Woodyard Drive called the Natchitoches Police Department on July 5 to report that she’d heard glass breaking in her home around 1 am. Officers were dispatched and they discovered her home was hit by several bullets. The scene was processed by investigators. Evidence was collected and will be processed further.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local attorney after an off-duty St. Landry Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot during a suspected road rage incident on I-49 on Saturday, July 9 according to KATC. LPSO arrested Koby Boyett, 59 of Pineville, in connection...
Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Drug overdose impacts hundreds of Americans every year. One of those was Lillie Camille Harvey, a local woman who died of a fentanyl drug overdose in Alexandria City Park in 2017. “Millie was a beautiful, young lady, and she was not a junkie,” said Lilly Harvey,...
(KALB) - A Mansura man was sentenced on Monday for the November 2019 shooting at the New Beginnings nightclub near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones. Two others were injured at the shooting as well. On Monday, Derrionte Boyer was sentenced to 40 years...
SIMMESPORT, La. (KLFY) — A man on a riding lawnmower was killed Saturday night after a vehicle driven by a Melville man struck him from behind. According to State Police, it happened just after 11 p.m. on La. Hwy 105, just south Begnaud Road in Simmesport. The victim has...
One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On July 9, authorities in Jeff Davis Parish stopped a silver vehicle northbound on US Hwy 165 for speeding. During the stop, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and received consent to search from the driver, Damien Lynn Waller, 28, of Alexandria, JDPSO said.
