Frederick John Harris, born of John Carl and Rose Mary Higgins Harris, departed this world at the age of 69 at his home on the Santa Fe Trail Ranch, Trinidad, Colorado, on Friday, June 24, 2022, after battling cancer for several years survived by his wife, Elsie Harris. Fred, who was raised Catholic, was involved tangentially with the local Mennonite community along with Elsie, who grew up in the Mennonite community, in Pennsylvania.

TRINIDAD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO