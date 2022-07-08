ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Chautauqua returns to the big tent next week

By SARAH HAAS shaas@dailyjournalonline.com
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Big River Chautauqua is back next week. Organizers this year have come up with a theme that speaks to the volatility of recent years: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. Since 1995, organizers in Bonne Terre have put together...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Barnes-Jewish West County establishes new outpatient center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University Physicians are establishing a new outpatient center in West County. This center will include clinics and operating rooms for ophthalmology and otolaryngology surgical procedures. “Our patients can now receive exceptional care outside a traditional hospital setting for certain conditions,” President...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonne Terre, MO
Bonne Terre, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
tncontentexchange.com

Protesters block traffic on interstate in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A group of abortion-rights protesters blocked traffic on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) downtown Sunday afternoon. The protesters, carrying signs, walked in the westbound and eastbound lanes at various points, stopping tractor-trailers and cars. The Human Rights Collective STL organized the protest. Some of the signs protesters...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Honey Bee’s To Open Store On Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood Farmers’ Market favorite Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats will soon open a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Kirkwood. The business is taking over the space formerly occupied by Club Taco at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and East Jefferson Avenue. Couple Mike and Meredith Shadwick started the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dillinger
Person
Edith Wharton
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Pearl Buck
Person
Cass Elliot
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Darren Thomas
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

﻿﻿Finding Augusta’s Roots - First Annual Show & Tell Was a Great Success

On June 5, 2022, the Historic Augusta History Museum was filled with incredible photos, treasures and interesting stories shared by many for the 1st Annual Finding Augusta's Roots-Show and Tell. What a great day! Some of the contributors were: Ellen Knoernschild, Antone Finder, Pat Baravik, Brenda Ford, Jeff Toedebush, David Klaas, Daniel Hollander, Judy Renner and Randal Oaks.
AUGUSTA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Will Rock#Rock Music#Big Tent#Chautauqua
933kwto.com

Hartzler Campaign Criticizes The “2 St. Louis Erics”

Harrisonville, Mo. – The campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler lambasted the St. Louis Erics on Thursday for denying Missouri conservatives the opportunity to hear from the leading candidates on a debate stage at a scheduled Nexstar debate on July 13. This afternoon, Nexstar officially confirmed to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Roadwork on Mid Rivers Mall Drive starts today

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break. The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Missourian

More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
point2homes.com

5 Flagstone Lane, Saint Peters, Saint Charles County, MO, 63376

Lovely curb appeal is just the beginning. This ranch home features a new roof, gutters, downspouts & gutter guards, a new garage door as well (2021). The brick front, covered front porch, & custom landscaping make you want to hit the brakes for a closer look. This updated & well maintained property includes new engineered wood floors on most of the main level. The living rm. features a slate tile entry, crown molding lots of natural lighting from the newer windows. It features an updated Kit. with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile flooring. The master bedrm. suite includes a updated half bath. There are 2 additional bedrms on this level serviced by the updated hall bathrm. The LL amenities include a large Rec. Rm, 2 additional rms with closets for sleeping/office areas. Another full bath & large laundry area. The lg level fenced backyard has a gate & a stamped concrete patio, its perfect for those outdoor gatherings. Don't miss the huge oversized 2 car garage.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy