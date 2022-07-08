Vertiginous Modernism, $2.05M

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!

TORRANCE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO