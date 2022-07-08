ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vertiginous Modernism, $2.05M

By Philip Ferrato
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1960s, the great LA Modernist Richard Neutra began a project on a steep hillside in Sherman Oaks overlooking the vast San Fernando Valley, dubbed the Platform Houses. After falling out with the developers, Neutra retreated and the project of seventeen houses cantilevered over the canyon was completed by...

NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Application Round for LA Small Businesses to Access Aid

The Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program in LA is opening a second round of applications for aid Monday. The grant was created to help merchants affected by the pandemic. The application period for this financial aid for merchants will begin at 10 a.m. This aid which can amount to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

1555 Golf Club Drive, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91206

Guests have described this lovely home as a Tree House. You will know why as soon as you enter and view the expanse of greenery and trees thru the windows. Beautiful wood floors grace the living room, dining room as well as the three bedrooms. As you relax in the spacious family room you may enjoy the tranquil view of the backyard. The three bedrooms, two baths and family room are all on one level. The lower level of the house features a spacious bonus room (it once was the garage) as well as the laundry, and a 1/4 bath. Access to the yard is on this level as well. The backyard offers a spacious patio and grounds with trees and shrubs that give a private feel. Many additional features contribute to the desirability of this house including two Central AC units, dual paned windows, copper plumbing, a whole house fan and 3 decorative fireplaces. The recently updated main bathroom has a spa-like feeling to it. The beautiful kitchen offers lots of counter space as well as a 6-burner stove to create your culinary masterpieces. Also, we all appreciate lower-level cabinets with the convenience of roll out shelves. Chevy Chase Canyon offers convenience to Pasadena, La Canada and JPL as well as a close commute to Los Angeles all while enjoying a rural setting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-10-2022]

You ready to put together a fun Sunday in the city?. Below you'll find our top three picks for today (July 10) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something that tickles your fancy. Things To Do For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
point2homes.com

628 Corwin Avenue, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91206

Take a breath and step into your own sanctuary in this stunning Spanish revival gem! Gentle arches welcome you into a home with hardwood floors throughout and character details lovingly maintained. The ample living room is anchored by a beautiful fireplace decorated with graceful period tilework as beautiful light spills in from the full length windows. A formal dining room with built-in cabinets flows to an open plan kitchen and lounge. Polished limestone countertops, along with mission style cabinetry in the kitchen give the home chef the perfect space to make gourmet meals and entertain with casual elegance. The primary suite is spacious and a true retreat with abundant storage from the walk in and built in closet systems. Cares wash away in the en-suite and spa-like bathroom tiled in unique porcelain made to look like wood and natural stone. Two more generous bedrooms share a sweet, bright airy bathroom down the hall. Private outdoor space abounds with a charming patio right off the kitchen-lounge. Beyond that, there is a beautiful archway of birds of paradise that leads to the backyard paved in decomposed granite centered by a cozy fire pit. A separate room, adjacent to the back of the garage, offers extra space for a home office or gym. There is a sense of breeziness throughout this home, and a sense of a protected place framed by artful landscaping. Top off the beauty of this home with the sensibility of energy saving solar panels, and its convenient location in a charming neighborhood, this home is idyllic and awaits you!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you'll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
point2homes.com

2742 Cabrillo Avenue 308, Torrance, Los Angeles County, CA, 90501

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!
TORRANCE, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

