Iowa City, IA

Iowa Athletic Director Addresses Big Ten's Expansion

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Big Ten's expansion to include UCLA and USC has the potential to raise the financial tides for all ships. So it should be no surprise how Iowa athletic director Gary Barta feels. Speaking to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Barta said he was excited about the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Inside The Hawkeyes

4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites. While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Back

It's July and that means college football season is around the corner. The Hawkeyes will look to start up fall camp in the next couple of weeks in hopes of getting back to the Big Ten Championship as it did a year ago when it fell short to Michigan. As...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Pilcher delivers walk-off winner after 14-inning marathon against Newton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Keely Pilcher delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday night, knocking a come-backer to the pitcher's circle, with scored Duanna Coyle from third base. The run ended a 14-inning marathon game between the Saints and Newton. Xavier advances to the Regional semifinals where they will...
NEWTON, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes rout C.R. Kennedy behind timely hitting, Rusher’s strong effort

The Ankeny softball team didn’t need a lot of help from its opponent on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Hawkettes got some anyway. Ankeny pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six errors by visiting Cedar Rapids Kennedy to defeat the Cougars, 13-2, in five innings in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
ANKENY, IA
qctoday.com

Cronk, Little Hawks stymie No. 9 Bulldogs in regional semifinal

Iowa City High pitcher Kylie Cronk came in with an earned-run average over 4.60. Bettendorf High School’s softball team entered the game with the fifth best batting average in Class 5A. Advantage Bulldogs, right? Not on this night. Cronk limited the Mississippi Athletic Conference co-champions to just six hits...
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Father of UI basketball commit dies two days after accident that left family injured

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa airports to receive a total of $27 million in federal funding

(The Center Square) – Five Iowa airports will receive a combined total of $27 million in federal funding. Much of the money will be used for solar power upgrades. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding on Thursday. The funding comes from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program, one...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms. That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Blues & BBQ draws a crowd in 14th year in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its 14th annual Blues & BBQ at Centennial Park on Saturday. The free event featured games, local food trucks and live music such as Nathan Graham, Sam Ross Quartet and Lilly Hiatt. This is the first time that the event has been held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRG.com

Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
