Man shot in Aurora last month dies; alleged shooter out on bond remains at-large

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A man who was shot last month in Aurora died on Thursday and the alleged shooter remains at large after posting bail.

Officers were sent to the area of 13210 E. 7th Ave. just before 10 p.m. on June 19 after reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the victim, 30-year-old Esteban Lopez, died of his wounds on Thursday.

Juan Serrano, 24, surrendered himself to authorities on the night of the shooting after responding officers and the department's SWAT unit established a perimeter of the area, according to the department.

Serrano was initially booked into custody on multiple charges including first-degree assault, however, he posted bail the following day and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said they believe the shooting happened after a dispute at a family gathering.

Anyone with information regarding Serrano's whereabouts or information regarding the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.