ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate. On July 5, Police...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

Large bags of marijuana seized in Mississippi traffic stop

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, July 10 in Itawamba County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the traffic stop happened along Interstate 22 near Dorsey. McGee said the MHP is not ready to release information about...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Two arrested for attempted 2nd degree burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two individuals were arrested on July 10, for an attempted 2nd degree burglary at Akateko Wireless. According to a press release from Decatur Police, John Timothy Tops and Preston Scott Tatum were found to be in possession of loaded firearms and burglar’s tools at the time of the attempted burglary.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia jail

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an inmate who escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail on Monday. Sheriff Frank Williamson said Sammy Bates Jr. left the jail at 4:40 p.m. wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt with stripes on the sleeves and dark-colored gym shorts. He...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
City
Phil Campbell, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
DECATUR, AL
wcbi.com

Defendant pleads guilty in double murder case in Alabama

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)-The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of 28-year-old Michael Evan. Council. Council, of New Jersey, was responsible for the shooting deaths...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police responding to overturned 18-wheeler on U.S. 431

An 18-wheeler has overturned near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Caldwell Lane, according to Huntsville Police. Police said no injuries were reported, but one northbound lane and both southbound lanes of U.S. 431 were closed while crews work to clear the scene. It's unknown when the roadway will reopen.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#License Plate#Marijuana#Drug Overdose
WAFF

Florence man killed in two-ATV crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a Florence man was killed instantly when the ATV he was operating struck another ATV. Cody Phillips, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2005 250EX ATV he was driving rear-ended a 2003 250EX ATV operated by Cody Lewis, 24.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday but was not discovered until Sunday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Timothy Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley Davidson he was driving left the roadway. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Cullman man charged with robbery, burglary

VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman man is facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery Friday. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a gas station employee being stabbed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the employee worked at the V&W Shell station in the Vinemont community.
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AL.com

49-year-old facing meth charges after drug raid at Jasper home

A 49-year-old Walker County man was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Jasper Police Narcotics Enforcement Team took Russell Rich into custody at his home in the 3700 block of Country Club Road, said Chief J.C Poe. The team carried a search warrant and two arrest warrants at the home...
JASPER, AL
WAAY-TV

Court Magistrate Criminal History

Huntsville magistrate allowed to keep working despite arrest following altercation involving gun. WAAT 31's I-Team has learned the charged stemmed from an altercation last month on city property in a parking lot outside of the city police headquarters where the magistrate is accused of pulling a gun on a man. That man accused Cranor in court documents after walking up to a vehicle and finding his wife and Cranor inside the car.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Trinity police catch suspected Morgan County drug dealer

An alleged Trinity drug dealer is in custody after a Monday bust. The Trinity Police Department and Morgan County Drug Task Force investigated the selling of drugs in Trinity. They discovered Bryan Thomas Jones, 45, of Trinity was selling illegal narcotics from his home, said Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes.
TRINITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy