Widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms continue to roll through North Alabama this morning. This first round of storms today will weaken and eventually fizzle out by mid-morning. During the lunchtime hours, most of us will be dry and warm up very quickly. Forecast highs are still in the low 90s despite rain cooled air at the moment. Dangerous heat remains a possibility today as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Metro area and northwest Alabama until 7 PM for peak heat index values climbing between 104 and 108 degrees.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO