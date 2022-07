This is the UFC Vegas 58 live blog for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, the lightweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champion, is on the hunt to re-capture a title at 155 pounds after a run in the welterweight division, where he went 6-4 and lost a bid for the interim belt against Colby Covington. Since returning to lightweight in November 2020, dos Anjos, the No. 7 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is 2-0 in the octagon.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO