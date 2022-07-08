ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadington, MO

Leadington VFW Flag Retirement Ceremony

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Henson once the flag is burned the eyelets from the flags are buried...

Jeannie Goff seeking Jefferson County Elections Clerk position

(Hillsboro) Jeannie Goff has worked in the Jefferson County Elections Authority Office since 1986, and has spent many of those years as the Chief of Staff. Now, she’s looking to become the next Elections Clerk. Goff feels the timing of her decision to run for that office was just right.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Mayor Jones, Governor Pritzker visit the White House

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joined President Biden at the White House on Monday to celebrate the passage of the Safer Communities Act. It's the first major federal gun safety law passed in nearly 26 years. The gun safety measure did receive some Republican support, which Mayor Jones mentioned during a news conference following the event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
National Ice Cream Month This July

(St. Louis, MO) Members of the St. Louis Dairy Council remind you that July is National Ice Cream Month with National Ice Cream Day coming up Sunday, July 17th. A Nutrition Educator at the Dairy Council, Kelsy Hulcher, says Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 because he recognized ice cream as a fun and nutritious dessert option.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WASHINGTON, MO
1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a dog attack in St. Louis City over the weekend. The attack happened in the 4800 block of San Francisco Ave. between Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to a call for police help after a 62-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the home. Police said the man suffered from a significant amount of wounds to the body.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Hillsboro man injured in accident on Route B

A Hillsboro man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route B south of Forest Drive Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Paul Comfort was driving a Mazda B Series pick-up north on B, and started sliding while traveling around a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a Ford F 150 driven by 49-year-old Sean Dawson of Festus. Comfort was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9:30 Saturday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
JC jail body scanner finds contraband while processing inmate

(Hillsboro) Two weeks ago, an inmate was being checked into the Jefferson County Jail, and during the process, the body scanner found two make-shift weapons. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this is just another example of the body scanner doing its job to keep the fellow inmates and staff safe. Charges...
HILLSBORO, MO
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
July 12, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is July 12th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

