Protecting Your Eyes from Sun Damage & New Virtual Reality Eye Test with Family Eye Care

70% of Americans are unaware of the permanent eye damage from being in the sun. Sunburn on the eyes can cause painful symptoms, including swelling, redness, and, in some cases, loss of vision – especially to those with blue or green eyes.

Dr. David Cook of Family Eye Care in Cadillac is sharing ways to protect your eyes this summer and enjoy your outdoor activities. Dr. Cook is also using a new virtual reality (VR) headset – the Heru headset – that can help diagnose eye conditions, including vision loss from the sun.

Xavier got the chance to try it out. Watch the video above for Dr. Cook’s tips on about protecting one’s eyes this summer and to see Xavier try out the VR headset that he is using at his practice.

