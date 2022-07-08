ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Who Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Next Season

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Reports have circulated in recent days that have suggested the imminent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford this summer with the Portuguese superstar wanting to continue playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be keen on working with Ronaldo, as the player also admirers the new coach however with United only being in the UCL and with a lack of recruitment so far, Ronaldo is open to moves elsewhere ahead of next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guf99_0gZMCfCL00
IMAGO / PA Images

With Ronaldo possibly departing the club this summer, Ten Hag will need to find a suitor that can take his place in the squad ahead of next season.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford, an existing player at United is looking to step up once again under the new manager and the Englishman could be an option to play as the nine in Ten Hag’s new look United team.

Rashford has experience playing in the central forward role and has proved he knows where the net is, however he would need to considerably step up if he is to even attempt to fill the boots of Ronaldo.

Anthony Martial

Martial will be a part of United’s pre season tour in the next few weeks as he looks to impress Ten Hag ahead of the new campaign following an unimpressive loan spell at Sevilla.

Similarly to Rashford, Martial has proved that he knows where the net is however he lacks confidence and if backed could return to consistent goalscoring form under the new manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuZsy_0gZMCfCL00
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Paulo Dybala

While Dybala doesn’t naturally suit the role of an out and out number nine, United could alter their style to fit the profile of the Argentine as a false nine.

Dybala has been linked with United this summer and as a free option could be a go to pick as the Red Devils focus on other positions in their squad with this summers budget.

While there are other options on the market, it seems highly unlikely that United’s hierarchy would spend money on a striker this summer.

The three options above wouldn’t require extra cash being spent and could all flourish in their own way in a new look Ten Hag system.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Erik Ten Hag
United Transfer Room

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

Victor Lindelof has taken the time out of his current schedule on the Manchester United tour in Bangkok to discuss the current captaincy situation at the club. Lindelof plays alongside the current United captain, Harry Maguire at the back of United's side with the pair playing as a centre half duo in the sides back four from time to time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Red Devils#Old Trafford#Portuguese#Ucl#Sevilla
United Transfer Room

'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has spoken on pre season training and new boss Erik Ten Hag, calling it: "Really promising." The 25 year old was part of a Red Devils squad that endured an extremely disappointing season in 21/22, and with the arrival of a new manager is looking for a fresh start from this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Watch: Manchester United Get Warm Welcome In Bangkok

Manchester United team got a warm welcome upon arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, which is their destination for the first leg of the pre-season tour this summer. United set off for their pre-season tour on Friday, and arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, The club play against Liverpool on Tuesday, 12th July, in their first match of the tour.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

Fabrizio Romano: Leicester City Midfielder Youri Tielemans Is On Manchester United's List As A Frenkie De Jong Alternative

Youri Tielemans is on Manchester United's list as an alternative to Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano. Since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, it has been clear that the club are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. Despite his clear wish to stay with the Spanish giants, he may be forced to leave due to the club's financial difficulties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
955
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy