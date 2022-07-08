Marketing Morsels: Fake Thor Slings Old Spice, Dr. Umstick's Ink and More

CNBC today announced the network has greenlit an all-new season of Money Court, an unscripted original series focused on financial feuds. Set to premiere early next year, the primetime series features entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank co-host Kevin O’Leary (Mr. Wonderful), joined by new co-host, entrepreneur and Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel, as they weigh in on and resolve a wide range of business disputes and chart a path forward. This season, O’Leary and Frankel settle money issues and dilemmas that every small and expanding business faces.
Comments / 0