Happy Windjammers week! Thank you to all who joined us at the Merry Barn on Sunday for our first annual Stories of the Sea! Folks from age five to 85 came together to partake in song, story, and art. Round Pond duo Castlebay treated us to a decade of their research in sea shanty history, and sung to us of fisherman, ships, storms and mermaids.

