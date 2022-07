LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A house fire late Saturday night only caused about $6,000 in damage, but it could have been worse, according to Lincoln Fire officials. It was just before 11pm Saturday that LFR was called to a two-story, balloon frame home in the 1900 block of Harwood, where a fire was found in a second floor bedroom. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says incense in a holder inside a closet is to blame, after someone in the home put it there to make his clothes smell better.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO