PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Continuing its cybersecurity expansion strategy, Thales announces the signature of an agreement to acquire OneWelcome, a European leader in the fast growing market of Customer Identity and Access Management, for a total consideration of €100 million.OneWelcome’s strong digital identity lifecycle management capabilities will complement Thales’s existing Identity services (secure credential enrollment, issuance and management, Know Your Customer etc) in order to offer the most comprehensive Identity Platform in the market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005408/en/ Thales further accelerates its cybersecurity development with the acquisition of OneWelcome – a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management. ©Thales

