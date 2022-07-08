ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Bianco, Elliot take home D1Baseball awards

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco was named National Coach of the Year and pitcher Hunter Elliot was named First Team Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.

Bianco was awarded the title after leading the Rebels to the first national championship in program history. Having just completed his 22 nd year at the helm of the Rebel program, Bianco has coached the Rebels to four-straight 40-win seasons.

Elliot was one of the key forces driving the Rebels during their national championship run. The lefty hurler ranked 42 nd in the nation and third in the SEC with a 2.70 ERA, the third lowest in the nation among freshmen and the lowest at the power five level.

Bianco and Elliott, along with shortstop Jacob Gonzales, are currently competing with the USA Collegiate National Team in The Netherlands at Honkbalweek Haarlem. Team USA’s schedule kicks off on Saturday against Japan, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 a.m. CT.

