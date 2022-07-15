Where Are People Buying Investment Properties?
Between appreciation in home values and steady income from rents, residential real estate has proven to be an attractive asset class for corporate landlords and investment firms, as well as individual investors and small landlords—especially those who have cash to make a purchase. But for investors who require a mortgage loan to buy a rental property, financing can be more difficult to come by. Researchers calculated investment property loans as a percentage of all purchase loans, then ranked metros and states accordingly.
Comments / 0