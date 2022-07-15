ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Where Are People Buying Investment Properties?

By Stessa
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVioP_0gZM8w3p00

Between appreciation in home values and steady income from rents, residential real estate has proven to be an attractive asset class for corporate landlords and investment firms, as well as individual investors and small landlords—especially those who have cash to make a purchase. But for investors who require a mortgage loan to buy a rental property, financing can be more difficult to come by. Researchers calculated investment property loans as a percentage of all purchase loans, then ranked metros and states accordingly.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy