MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front draped across the state will move through the area this morning. Latest models show a few showers near this feature but keep most of the rain just to our South. SW winds will usher in more moisture and heat - bumping highs into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will reenter the picture as well - dew points may climb to near 70 today. A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday evening as a secondary wave moves across southern Wisconsin.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO