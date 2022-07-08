ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Amber Heard Claims Trial Was 'Compromised' Due To Wrong Juror Seated In Virginia Trial, Demands New Trial

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FTZo_0gZM8EfD00
Source: mega

Another day, another plea from Amber Heard. This time around, the actress wants a do-over after Johnny Depp came out on top following their trial, which concluded in June.

“Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” a new filing from the star read, Deadline reported.

“In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft added. “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Azt_0gZM8EfD00
Source: mega

According to the filing, a summons was sent out to a Virginia resident in April of this year, but it seems like there are two people who live at the same address with "The same last name." One of them is 77 years old, while the other is 52.

The former was the one who was summoned, but the latter apparently was there for the trial. “Thus, the 52-year-old- (redacted) sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear in the list,’ as required,” the filing reads.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tExcs_0gZM8EfD00
Source: mega

It looks like the younger individual made it all the way to the trial.

"As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this. This was a high-profile case, where the fact and date of the jury trial were highly publicized prior to and after the issuance of the juror summonses. Virginia has in place statutory code provisions designed to ensure the person called for jury duty is the person arriving for jury duty," the docs read.

The message continues, "Fairfax County’s Juror Questionnaire webpage furthers this goal by requiring all County residents to login using their 7-digit Juror number, Zip code, and 'Birth Date.' Att. 5 (emphasis added). Those safeguards are in place and relied upon by the parties to verify the identity of the correct juror, to ensure due process and a fair trial for all litigants. When these safeguards are circumvented or not followed, as appears to be the case here, the right to a jury trial and due process are undermined and compromised."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Heard has been trying to get the trial dismissed.

In paperwork obtained by Radar, the 36-year-old stated that her ex is "not entitled" to the $15 million in damages he was awarded because she believes his career was ruined prior to her 2018 op-ed being published.

Comments / 8

Ben Dover
2d ago

Nice try Amber. If you want the Entire World to hate you even more and make sure you Never work in Hollywood again - yeah go ahead and try to drag this out even longer.

Reply
6
Related
disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
HipHopDX.com

Here's Potentially Why R. Kelly Got 30 Years In Prison While Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Got 20

Judge Ann Donnelly — United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York — sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking on Wednesday (June 29). Naturally, Twitter blew up with reactions to the hefty sentence, but some couldn’t help wonder why Kelly received more time than Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years earlier this week for aiding Epstein with his sex trafficking scheme.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Jury Duty#Juror#New Trial#Court
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
Daily Mail

Amber Heard's legal troubles continue after losing defamation trial against Johnny Depp as she is investigated for allegations of PERJURY in Australia following 2015 dog-smuggling furore

Amber Heard could face another legal battle in Australia after losing her high-profile defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this month. She is the subject of an 'ongoing' perjury investigation in Australia related to court proceedings stemming from her infamous visit to Queensland with Depp in 2015. The couple,...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

79K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy