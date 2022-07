Pete Davidson is no stranger to being the face of a campaign, but the actor’s latest partnership finds him getting up close and personal with fans in a whole new way. Davidson has been tapped as the new brand partner for Manscaped, the popular men’s grooming company known for their line of full-body trimmers, shaving products and accessories. The partnership kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek commercial that finds Davidson spitballing taglines for the the shaving brand’s “Lawn Mower 4.0” groin and body trimmer, which promises to keep men neatly-groomed below the belt.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO