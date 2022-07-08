ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohigan seniors ready to leave a legacy

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The senior class on this upcoming season’s Morgantown High School football team has come along through every step of head coach Sean Biser’s efforts to rebuild the proud Mohigan program.

Following a 3 and 7 finish as freshmen and a COVID-interrupted sophomore season in Biser’s debut slate, the soon-to-be upperclassmen helped the state’s largest school back into the playoffs with a 5 and 5 record last season before falling in the opening round on the road at Bridgeport.

Center Eli Stahara cracked the starting lineup on the offensive line during that shortened 2020 season and emerged as a major contributor last season. He says the Mohigans are focused on taking the steps both on and off the field to make the next necessary leap this summer.

“Just getting better. Always getting better and trying to learn more and really bonding with the team,” he said, “Right now, we’ve got a lot of new kids coming out and everything like that so if we can learn to create better relationships then I think it will be a lot better during the season.”

In addition to the veterans in the trenches like Stahara, Aiden Shipley and Nathan Hagan, a deep group of veteran skill position players and preparing for their final go-around in the red and blue.

Keonn Mallett has filled a variety of roles on both sides of the ball for Morgantown over the last two seasons and as he steps into a larger leadership position as a senior, he finds it impressive to look back and see how this group has come together.

It’s been a long journey. It’s actually crazy to see how far we’ve come as a team and how much we’ve grown together,” he said, “It’s really just, I can’t really put it into words.”

Sean Biser’s team has posted an 8 and 9 record in his two seasons at the helm and will once again play one of the most difficult schedules in the state this fall.

With one of the most battle-tested groups of seniors to be found in West Virginia, the Mohigans have all the experience it will take to continue their return to prominence.

