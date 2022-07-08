Public Works Announces Night Work on Traffic Signal at Princess Anne Road and Upton Drive

​Public Works has announced that traffic signal work at the intersection of Upton Drive and Princess Anne Road on will take place on Sunday, July 10.

The work will occur from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will cause temporary traffic stops while new traffic signal equipment is installed. This work is part of the Princess Anne Road Phase VII project, CIP 2-195.

Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes whenever possible during these work hours. Residents and citizens who travel Princess Anne Road during this time are advised to use caution and observe all posted traffic control signs.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

For additional information, please contact Ryan Johnson at 757-385-4131 or rjohnson@vbgov.com.

