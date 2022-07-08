ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Roxy Bar Offers A Musical Brunch in Tribeca

By Alyssa Holder
Honest Cooking
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weekend brunch is arguably one of the most favored pastimes in New York, especially during the summer. How to make this pastime feel a bit more special? Make it musical, and in Tribeca, The Roxy Bar does just that. Situated in the Roxy Hotel, the bar hosts live...

honestcooking.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Honest Cooking

Agave Cocktail Series: Mr. Flores

Made with tequila, chartreuse, lime, and lots of shiso, Mr. Flores is a beautiful, bright, fragrant, and refreshing drink worth creating and imbibing for the summer. Initially created by Raul Flores of Pegu Club, whom Kenta Goto of Bar Goto previously worked alongside, Mr. Flores is a beautiful Japanese-inspired cocktail recipe. Courtesy of Bar Goto ( and also featured on the drinks menu), Mr. Flores is an ideal drink for the summer. You only need a few simple ingredients such as silver tequila, shiso, and yellow chartreuse to create this herbaceous, aromatic, and bright beverage.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Head back in time at Bronx toy shop

It’s a blast from the past all year long at 239 Play, also known as Dan's Parents' House. From Teddy Ruxpin to Powerpuff Girls, the Smurfs and even classic glassware from McDonald's, there are plenty of nostalgic sights to see at the vintage toy shop on City Island in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. restaurants: What’s new, what’s closed and what’s coming | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The ever-changing restaurant scene on Staten Island can be likened to a gameshow with sudden twists and occasional cliffhanger. With that emotion in mind, let’s spin the ol’ wheel of fortune for a roundup, summer edition discussion of — say it with gusto! — “What’s new? What’s closed? And what’s coming?!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tribeca#Roxy#Jazz#Grapefruit#Food Drink#Greek#American#The Roxy Bar
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for The Deermar at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Deermar, a new 11-story development at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Designed by NA Design Studio with interiors by Whitehall Interiors and developed by Ranco Capital, the structure yields 72 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 22 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $300,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won hundreds of thousands of dollars in Saturday’s drawing, officials said. A second-prize ticket worth $297,827 was sold at the Met Food store on St. John’s Place in Brooklyn, lottery officials said. The winning numbers of the drawing are 24 – 25 – 33 – 51 – 52- 59 with a Bonus Number of 20.
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 126 East 57th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan

Excavation has begun at 126 East 57th Street, site of a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development, the 346-foot-tall structure will yield 208,000 square feet with 147 condominium units spread across 170,000 square feet, as well as lower-level commercial space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor of the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New 6-Story Building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road

Building applications have been filed with New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a 6-story, residential building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Heath Avenue and Kingsbridge Terrace, the lot is about a 10-minute walk from the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Bronx Point’s First Phase Tops Out at 575 Exterior Street in The South Bronx

Construction has topped out on the first phase of Bronx Point, a 22-story mixed-use building at 575 Exterior Street in the South Bronx. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by L+M Development Partners, Type A Projects, and BronxWorks, the structure will yield 542 permanently affordable housing units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, all reserved for households and individuals earning between 30 to 120 percent of area median income, as well as for the formerly homeless. The edifice will also feature 56,000 square feet of community facility space, 12,000 square feet of retail space, and serve as the home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The building is the first to debut in the $349 million, 530,000-square-foot mixed-use master plan, which will bring 1,045 apartments and a 2.8-acre public green space next to Mill Pond Park designed by Marvel Architects and Abel Bainnson Butz. The property is located on a plot bound by the 145th Street bridge to the south, Exterior Street and the elevated Major Deegan Expressway to the east, and the Harlem River to the west.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy