King County, WA

Public advisory committee and reorganization for King County Sheriff’s Office under new plan from Sheriff Cole-Tindall and Executive Constantine

 4 days ago

Executive Constantine and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall announced the first big steps the Sheriff will be taking as the agency rethinks how public safety is delivered across King County. These updates, released just two months since Cole-Tindall was named Sheriff, focus on four main areas of action, including revising the...

What is happening with RV's in West Seattle? Lisa Herbold responds

In response to reader inquiries, Westside Seattle reached out to District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold's office to get clarification on enforcement of the 72 hour parking rule for RV's in Seattle. In June, a large encampment was cleared from Andover Street SW and while that was effective in addressing that...
SEATTLE, WA
Hit and run driver leaves behind passenger and other victims

On 07-09-2022 at 7:15am, officers responded to a head-on collision. The scene and the response shut down both directions of the street for a little over one hour. The driver of one vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The victim vehicle was occupied by two and had been heading...
SEATTLE, WA
Yeller gets booked into jail for threats

On 07-09-2022 at 11:14pm, a caller reported a suspicious male had approached residential property and was outside using obscene language trying to get a response from the occupants of the home. The caller reported the use of a possible pellet gun while the subject was yelling the obscenities. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
Duwamish River Festival will entertain and educate Aug.6

On Sat., Aug. 6, 202, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition/TAG, is hosting s the 16th Annual Duwamish River Festival/Festival del Río Duwamish at Duwamish People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat (8700 Dallas Ave S, Seattle WA 98108) in the South Park neighborhood in partnership with the planning committee, and a diverse group of government, business, and community sponsors.
SEATTLE, WA

