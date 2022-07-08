ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVSSAC releases hoops section alignments

By Daniel Woods
PARKERSBURG, W.Va – The WVSSAC released its updated sectional and regional alignments for high school basketball for the next three seasons this afternoon and several local teams will have different paths in their bids for state tournament berths next year.

In Class AAA, the Lewis County Minutemen and Minutemaids will both move from Region II, Section 2 into Region III, Section 2.

The move will take Lewis County out of postseason competition with a number of area teams and match it up with opponents to the south with sectional foes now including Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County and Sissonville for both the girls and boys teams.

A pair of local private schools will drop from AAA to AA after previously electing to voluntarily play up in the larger classification.

Trinity Christian and Notre Dame will once again be sectional opponents as the Warriors will move from Triple-A Region I, Section 2 to Double-A Region II, Section 2 while the Irish will join them there from AAA Region II, Section 1.

Their new sectional competition will be Braxton County and South Harrison. The Trinity and Notre Dame girls programs are unaffected by the move.

Finally, Ritchie County will switch sides of Class AA Region I, going from Section 1 to Section 2 in both boys and girls hoops.

The Rebels are set to square off with Parkersburg Catholic and Williamstown in sectional play as this move makes way for Wheeling Central Catholic to join Class AA in Section 1.

Full sectional alignments for all four classes can be found here: 2022-2024-Basketball-Alignments.pdf

WBOY 12 News

Cliff diving prohibited at Summersville Lake, Army says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport Post 68 tops Buckhannon Post 7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The American Legion area tournament is right around the corner and a pair of local teams got an early look at one another on Wednesday night. Bridgeport Post 68 hosted Buckhannon Post 7 and the visitors got things moving first in the top of the first as one run crossed the plate on a Rowan Michaelis wild pitch.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mohigans developing more than just depth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown head football coach Sean Biser is just weeks away from the opening of fall practice for his third season leading the Mohigans. The effort to rebuild the roster depth for Morgantown has been a multi-year process for Biser but he is confident in the group they have been able to develop. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State hold ‘Broadway Babies’ summer camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont State University Academy of Arts held its “Broadway Babies” summer camp in Wallman Hall beginning on July 11 and ending on July 15. “Broadway Babies,” is for kids between kindergarten and second grade, in which they also have a camp, “Broadway Bound,” for kids in third to sixth grade. The younger kids attended camp from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the older kids attend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This camp lasted from Monday to Friday.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Reba McEntire tour coming to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia. According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Oct. 20, and tickets will go on sale starting July 15.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ex-Bear Burrows named to MLB Futures game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A former West Virginia Black Bear’s breakout season is continuing to earn notice in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as Mike Burrows is was named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game this afternoon. Burrows pitched to a 4.33 ERA with 43 strikeouts in eleven starts for the Bears in 2019 before […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sunset Ellis Drive-In once again closes for projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a long process just to open its doors for the summer, the Sunset Ellis Drive-In’s antique projector is down once again. The owners of the business made the announcement on Facebook Monday, saying “Notice to all of our loyal and patience [sic] movie customers. We are very sorry that our […]
SHINNSTON, WV
