Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia kicked off an unprecedented season of The Bachelorette on July 11, as they both met 32 men outside of Bachelor Mansion in hopes of beginning their journeys to find love. Both ladies had the chance to talk to the men at the cocktail party ahead of the first rose ceremony. Then, they each had a first impression rose to hand out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO