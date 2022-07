LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight skies will be clear across Texoma making for optimal conditions to spot the International Space Station. The space station constantly orbits planet Earth and tonight you’ll have a chance to spot it. This event can be seen with the naked eye so no telescope will be need. It will look like a fast moving star as it quickly makes its way across the night sky. The ISS will become visible in across Texoma sky starting at 10:26 pm. It will appear in the southwest and disappear seven minutes later in the northeast.

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO