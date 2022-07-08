ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Bill Will Make Recording Police Officers Within 8 Feet Illegal

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Arizona law is receiving backlash for restricting how and when civilians can record on-duty police officers. GOP Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2319 into law on Wednesday, making it illegal for anyone to knowingly film a cop within eight feet under certain circumstances. The legislation prohibits people from recording...

www.complex.com

